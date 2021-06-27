LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Clark County allows fireworks sales to begin on Monday, June 28, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue leaders are urging community members to celebrate safely.
Only "Safe-N-Sane" fireworks are allowed June 28 through July 4 in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. Fireworks are not allowed at parks or public lands including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead and Red Rock Canyon. At any other time of the year, these fireworks are illegal.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared these tips:
- Fireworks should be used on a flat, firm surface, such as the ground or a driveway. Fireworks are illegal on the street and sidewalk.
- Stay away from bushes, grasses and trees, or anything else that might catch fire. Stay away from vehicles.
- Have a bucket of water and/or garden hose available for use in case of fire.
- There should be a responsible adult present when fireworks are being used.
- After the firework has been used, it should be picked up with a shovel and dropped into a bucket of water and let soak for several hours before being discarded in the trash.
- Duds (fireworks that did not go off after being lit) should be picked up with a shovel and dropped into a bucket of water. You should not try to relight them.
- If a fire does start because of fireworks, don’t panic. Using the garden hose or bucket of water, either put the fire out or prevent it from getting larger. Someone should call 911.
- Fireworks should never be used in a building.
The department also warns homeowners to clear yards of any debris and keep pets inside, particularly the evening of July 4.
No smoking is permitted within 50 feet of a fireworks booth. No one under the age of 16 is permitted to purchase fireworks.
Southern Nevadans are asked to file illegal fireworks complaints online at www.ISpyFireworks.com instead of calling 911 or 311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.