LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You can celebrate Nevada Day this weekend by learning about the early history of Las Vegas.
For three days, historical documentaries will air on the city's government access channel. It starts with “The City of Las Vegas: The Early Years” on October 29. "The City of Las Vegas: The Twenties” will run on Oct. 30, and “The City of Las Vegas: The Thirties,” will play on Oct. 31.
Nevada Day coincides with Halloween, but is observed this Friday.
A fourth edition of the documentaries, which focuses on Las Vegas during the 1940s, is currently in production and is scheduled to be released in 2022.
“There is no place like Las Vegas,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said in a media statement. “Our fascinating history has shaped Nevada, greatly contributing to the state as we became the world’s most popular destination. Everyone is invited to watch these first three episodes of the documentary chronicling the history of our unique home.”
Funds for projects like this come from the revenue generated from the special commemorative Las Vegas Centennial license plate. Since 2005, the commission has awarded more than $21 million in grants to projects like the Las Vegas Days Parade and Rodeo, as well as the restored, vintage neon signs that are in the medians on Las Vegas Boulevard downtown.
To watch the documentaries on YouTube, click here.
