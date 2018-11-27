LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After an E. Coli outbreak affecting dozens of people across the nation, the CDC said some romaine lettuce is safe to eat.
Investigators with the FDA and CDC determined 43 people became ill in 12 states while an additional 22 people in Canada have become ill.
In a statement, the FDA said it tracked infected lettuce to the central coast of California. At this point, the FDA said it has no information to suggest other areas were impacted including hydroponic romaine lettuce and romaine lettuce grown in greenhouses.
Local company Oasis Biotech is just one of many companies forced to halt its growth of romaine due to the CDC’s recent order to stop sales and production. Oasis Biotech specializes in vertical farming, a unique take on delivering greens to Las Vegas consumers.
Oasis Biotech Vice President of Strategic Business Development Jim Pantaleo says while his company did have to stop producing romaine, he’s confident in vertical farming’s unique system and that it is less susceptible to outbreaks.
"When we talk about the E. Coli outbreak that is happening with romaine, we're talking about outside influence that is based on an animal, a human. We don't have those influences here."
Biotech’s system means plants are grown indoors, vertically using a hydroponic system and LED lighting. It’s the largest hydroponic farm in Las Vegas growing lettuce, microgreens, herbs and more.
