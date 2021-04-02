LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network Advisory Wednesday for Las Vegas-based Real Water after five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis of unknown etiology in children were reported to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).
According to the CDC, the cases occurred in children ranging in ages from seven months to five years who presented to a hospital between Nov. 10 and Dec. 3, 2020, with signs and symptoms of vomiting, poor intake and fatigue.
"Laboratory testing on the patients showed elevated hepatic transaminases, hyperbilirubinemia, coagulopathy, and a negative viral hepatitis serology panel," the CDC said.
According to the agency, al patients required transfers to a pediatric tertiary-care specialty liver unit because of concerns for acute liver failure and the possible need for liver transplantations. All children recovered and were discharged home.
In addition to these cases, according to the CDC, several adults and other children living in the cases’ households reported similar but mostly less severe symptoms including nausea, vomiting, anorexia and fatigue.
Among other guidance, the CDC recommends clinicians urge patients to stop drinking, cooking with, or using Real Water until more is known about the cause of the illnesses per FDA recommendations.
In its announcement, the CDC said that it is assisting the Health District in investigating a potential link between these illnesses and the consumption of an alkaline water product “Real Water” and other possible etiologies.
The CDC's alert "advises clinicians and health departments to have a high index of suspicion for cases of acute non-viral hepatitis and to report any cases to their local health authority."
To view the full alert, visit: emergency.cdc.gov/han/2021/han00441.asp
