Vaccine - GENERIC

COVID-19 vaccine

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Following days of lengthy debate among vaccine experts, booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now be officially administered to some adults in the United States.

Early Friday morning, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky diverged from the agency's independent vaccine advisers to recommend boosters for a broader group of people -- those ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of Covid-19 because of their workplaces or institutional settings -- in addition to older adults, long-term care facility residents and some people with underlying health conditions.

The CDC continually updates a list of medical conditions that put people at risk of severe COVID-19 infection here: Medical Conditions and CDC

Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force estimates that 164,000 Nevadans 65 and older received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine, and would be eligible for a third dose. More than 92,000 people are immunocompromised, state officials said. 

Nevada officials released the latest on the rollout: 

"The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup will be meeting to review and discuss the recommendations issued by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices related to booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The State of Nevada will participate in the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to evaluate the recommendations and work with Nevada’s vaccinating providers to provide additional information and guidance," wrote Shannon Litz of the Department of Health and Human Services. 

The CDC recommendation includes the recommendations made by its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday, when it voted to recommend boosters for people age 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities who received the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine series at least 6 months ago, and people ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.

 

The CDC also endorsed the vaccine advisers' recommendation that people ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster based on their individual benefits and risks.

 

 

However, ACIP members voted 9-6 against recommending boosters for people ages 18 to 64 who were at greater risk because of their occupational or institutional settings, such as health care workers, caregivers for frail or immunocompromised people, people in homeless shelters and people in correctional facilities.

 

Walensky's recommendation aligned with the US Food and Drug Administration; on Wednesday, it gave emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.
 
"As CDC Director, it is my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact. At CDC, we are tasked with analyzing complex, often imperfect data to make concrete recommendations that optimize health. In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good," Walensky said in the statement.
 
"I believe we can best serve the nation's public health needs by providing booster doses for the elderly, those in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions, and for adults at high risk of disease from occupational and institutional exposures to COVID-19. This aligns with the FDA's booster authorization and makes these groups eligible for a booster shot.
 
Today, ACIP only reviewed data for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. We will address, with the same sense of urgency, recommendations for the Moderna and J&J vaccines as soon as those data are available.
 
 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

jeezlouise
jeezlouise

One more dose to do you in.....These people are psychopaths. Bill Gates smiles when he talks about de ath.

Report Add Reply
qwerty123
qwerty123

It's just a booster shot, a pumpkin spice latte is probably more dangerous.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.