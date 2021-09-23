Following days of lengthy debate among vaccine experts, booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now be officially administered to some adults in the United States.
Early Friday morning, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky diverged from the agency's independent vaccine advisers to recommend boosters for a broader group of people -- those ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of Covid-19 because of their workplaces or institutional settings -- in addition to older adults, long-term care facility residents and some people with underlying health conditions.
The CDC continually updates a list of medical conditions that put people at risk of severe COVID-19 infection here: Medical Conditions and CDC
Nevada's COVID-19 Task Force estimates that 164,000 Nevadans 65 and older received both shots of the Pfizer vaccine, and would be eligible for a third dose. More than 92,000 people are immunocompromised, state officials said.
Nevada officials released the latest on the rollout:
"The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup will be meeting to review and discuss the recommendations issued by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices related to booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The State of Nevada will participate in the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to evaluate the recommendations and work with Nevada’s vaccinating providers to provide additional information and guidance," wrote Shannon Litz of the Department of Health and Human Services.
The CDC recommendation includes the recommendations made by its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday, when it voted to recommend boosters for people age 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities who received the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine series at least 6 months ago, and people ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.
The CDC also endorsed the vaccine advisers' recommendation that people ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster based on their individual benefits and risks.
However, ACIP members voted 9-6 against recommending boosters for people ages 18 to 64 who were at greater risk because of their occupational or institutional settings, such as health care workers, caregivers for frail or immunocompromised people, people in homeless shelters and people in correctional facilities.
One more dose to do you in.....These people are psychopaths. Bill Gates smiles when he talks about de ath.
It's just a booster shot, a pumpkin spice latte is probably more dangerous.
