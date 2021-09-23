Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed giving booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older long-term care facility residents, and certain people with underlying conditions.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously on the question: "A single Pfizer/BioNtech covid 19 vaccine booster is recommended for persons aged 65 years or older and long term care facility residents, at least six months after the primary series under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization."
The advisers also voted 13-2 Thursday to endorse giving booster doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to people with underlying medical conditions, voting on the question: "A single Pfizer/BioNtech covid 19 vaccine booster is recommended for persons aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions least six months after the primary series under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization."
Late on Wednesday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized giving boosters to people 65 and older and those at higher risk of severe disease and death, as well as people such as healthcare workers at higher risk of breakthrough infections because of their work.
A CDC analysis showed it was much more beneficial to give a booster dose to people 65 and older than to people in younger age groups.
After CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on the ACIP recommendations, booster shots may be given immediately.
(1) comment
One more dose to do you in.....These people are psychopaths. Bill Gates smiles when he talks about de ath.
