LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people have died in connection with a listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads. One person became sick here in Nevada.
In total, the CDC says the outbreak sickened 17 people and resulted in 13 hospitalizations across 13 states.
The recall began at the end of December. It affects products with "best if used by" dates between Nov. 30, 2021 through Jan. 9. While the recalled products are all produced by Dole, they were sold under several different brands.
The Southern Nevada Health District website has information on listeria and how you can spot it, here. Additional information includes at-risk individuals and how listeria is spread.
