LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Over the last three years, a Clark County School District police officer assigned to the rural community of Moapa Valley has become a familiar, welcome face to students, families and residents.
Officer Jimmy Lescinsky has been making the 70-mile trek from Las Vegas to Moapa Valley since 2018.
Lescinsky joined CCSDPD in 2012, after serving 20 years on New York City Police Department. Most of Lescinsky's time as New York City police officer was spent in Brooklyn, where he would commute 82 miles a day, he said.
A typical day for Officer Lescinsky has him bouncing from schools making police presence visible on the campuses. School staff said students and parents are getting to know Officer Lescinsky by name.
Lescinsky said the long drive every week is rewarding, as he's making lasting relationships with Moapa Valley schools and the community.
Despite being perceived as an authoritative presence on school campuses, Lescinsky finds time to play football with students at the Moapa Valley Middle School. He even acts as a crossing guard to make sure students arrive to class safely, school staff said.
In years past, the school district has relied on local police agencies to patrol school grounds.
Officer Lescinsky recently went beyond the call of duty, when he assisted a family from Florida whose RV caught fire.
