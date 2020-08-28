LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a rocky and unprecedented first week of school at the Clark County School District, parents have very differing opinions about how distance learning works: some sing its praises, while some have chosen to leave.
The CCSD website says the district hosts 320,000 students. As of Friday, 310,000 students are enrolled; the number greatly fluctuates during the first weeks of school. It's too early to tell if distance-learning has affected enrollment.
FOX5 speaks to four parents with very different opinions: Tala Plazo and Meghan Bailey are passionate about keeping their kids at CCSD. and pleased with the district's efforts to keep parents informed.
Anna Sigler explains why her teenage daughter chose to leave Foothill high school and enroll at Nevada State High School. She is considering whether her other children should remain at CCSD.
Michelle Taylor, mom of 13, had six kids at CCSD and explains why most of them wanted to leave, within the first week.
