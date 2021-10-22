LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District on Friday released details on negotiations with three unions regarding staff hiring, pay, benefits and retention, providing a clearer vision of how staff shortages and health insurance will be addressed.
The district has made progress on contract negotiations with the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees (CCASAPE), and the Education Support Employee Association (ESEA). Details of negotiations with the ESEA were limited; however, the district has said it is working with the union for a solution to "aid in the hiring and retention of transportation workers" to address delays in student arrival and departure times.
District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and CCEA officials held a press conference on Friday to discuss ongoing negotiations, which the CCSD Board of Trustees is scheduled to review in its Oct. 28 board meeting.
CCEA President Marie Neisess said on Friday she is hopeful the negotiations will lead to better benefits for educators.
"We have a critical shortage of other licensed professional such as nurses, psychologists, social workers, etc. And part of addressing that is to recruit and retain them here, as well as our special education teachers," Neisess said. "Their caseloads have gone up. All educators are working under challenging conditions. And in order to keep our educators, we need to ensure that we continue to work collaboratively to give them a package that represents what they deserve, that represents their professionalism and the efforts they put into the teaching profession."
Neisess also said the CCEA was able to address ongoing issues with teachers' health insurance plans that are negotiated by the district and union. During CCSD Trustees' Sept. 23 board meeting, teachers said providers were contacting them to collect on claims unpaid by Teachers Health Trust, the nonprofit fund charged with administering health plans for more than 35,000 teachers in the district. In August, the nonprofit was beginning to address how to pay $43 million owed to providers.
In a pamphlet that the union sent to educators ahead of the Sept. 23 board meeting, the CCEA blamed the CCSD not contributing enough to teachers health plans, and blamed former Teachers Health Trust CEOs for letting the deficit run for too long without intervention, causing a massive backlog in unpaid claims and several million dollars of debt.
Meanwhile, the district has issued a statement saying that the union "failed to adequately explain" the Teachers Health Trust debt, and blaming the nonprofit for "burdening teachers with higher expenses for less coverage."
According to the CCSD, the following changes to CCEA contracts will be discussed:
- Licensed personnel receives step increases in both contract years with a 3% salary increase in year one with retroactive pay to be as a bonus after ratification. Designated other licensed personnel will receive a tiered pay increase based on educational achievement.
- Extra Pay Rate for Instructional Services will increase from $22.00 per hour to $31.50 per hour.
- Additional Add-On days awarded for Special Education personnel meeting performance standards
- Additional funding is provided to the Teacher Health Trust with structural, reporting, and transparency mechanisms established
- Term of the Agreement is extended for two years until June 30, 2023.
The following changes to CCASAPE contracts will be discussed:
- Clarification on the protections of Family Medical Leave and Military Leave
- The Principal of Mission High School becomes a 12-month position
- 3% salary increase in 2021-22 with column increases in SY2021-22 and SY2021-23
- 5% increase in contributions to health care premiums for SY2021-22 and SY 2021-23
- Contracts years extended through 2023
The district's full memorandum of agreement with the CCEA is available here:
10.28.21 Ref. 6.08 CCSD MOA CCEA (B) by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
The CCSD's memorandum of agreement with the CCASAPE is available here:
10.28.21 Ref. 6.09 Ccsd Moa Ccasape (b) by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
