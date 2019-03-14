LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Two people trespassed a south Las Vegas middle school and made their way into a classroom Thursday, according to the Clark County School District.
According to a statement released to parents from Jack Lund Schofield Middle School Principal Terri Knepp, school staff "quickly alerted CCSD Police," who investigated the situation, but the two trespassers left the campus, on Spencer Street near Pebble Road, before they could be caught.
"Authorities will continue to investigate to try to locate the subjects," Knepp said in the message.
The safety of our students is the number one priority. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community." "There appears to be no threat to students, however as a precautionary measure we wanted to inform you of the incident.
A parent at Schofield Middle School said the people barged into his son's seventh-grade classroom. He said one was carrying a camera and the other told the teacher that he would take her job, before they took off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.