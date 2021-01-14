LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a 7-0 vote Thursday evening the Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted to reopen schools for voluntary, small-group learning.
School board trustees heard updates regarding COVID-19 mitigation strategies and distance learning.
Based on Thursday's presentation, which included state and county statistics, a recommendation was announced to return at-risk student groups on a voluntary basis.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara echoed the challenges facing the district.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be very challenging for education,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “We will continue to make the health and safety of students and staff a top priority. As we continue to look at the academic and health crisis that the pandemic has caused, I believe that the plan proposed provides the first steps in returning our students and educators to the classroom.”
School administrators will have to monitor statewide data and devise a plan to safely invite students back to school on a voluntary basis.
Students will be invited to school to participate in the following areas. Social-emotional wellness supports and interventions, academic screenings, interventions and small group instruction.
