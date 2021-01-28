LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School Board discussed and voted against a measure that would require parents and guardians to sign a document acknowledging that firearms are secured in the home.
School board president Linda Cavazos introduced the Clark County School District Secure Storage Notification Resolution. The resolution would require parents and guardians to sign a document, acknowledging they are aware of secure gun storage prior to registration.
Board members voted and the secure storage measure failed with a three to four vote. Trustee Lola Brooks, Irene Cepeda, Katie Williams and Evelyn Garcia-Morales all voted no.
Cavazos said 16 school boards across the country have passed this resolution.
Trustee Katie Williams pointed out that13,000 school districts have discussed this resolution and only 16 have passed it.
"While I'm not opposed to sending out informational letters home to parents I am opposed to requiring it with registration," Williams said.
President Cavazos issued a statement following the board's vote:
“I acknowledge that policy is important. I do not believe policy is more important than one child losing their life. I do not think that when we talk about policy that we need to forget about the human faces. Especially the faces of our children. With the national attention that superintendent Jara has made some good contacts, has been able to bring this problem to the forefront, the faces I have in front of my face right now are the faces of the people and the anguish that they have suffered", said Cavazos..."Right now I just want to go on the record saying that we have put policy ahead of the safety of our children."
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.