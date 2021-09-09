On Thursday, CCSD trustees unanimously passed a initial spending plan for nearly $777 million.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District board of trustees held a meeting on Thursday evening to discuss and vote on a American Rescue Plan spending proposal.

CCSD board meeting. (FOX5)

CCSD board meeting. (FOX5)

The spending plan of nearly $777 million was approved by trustees with a 7-0 vote.

