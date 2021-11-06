LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County school trustees are requesting that the board reconsider the termination of former Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, according to Trustees Linda Cavazos and Lola Brooks.
The request comes after Clark County School District trustees voted 4-3 to terminate Jara's contract for convenience.
Trustee Cavazos said that such an agenda item had been formally requested for the Nov. 18 Clark County School District board meeting agenda. However, she was "surprised" that confidential information was "leaked" ahead of the agenda publicly posting, Cavazos said in a phone interview Saturday night.
"This was a formal agenda request and these are normally confidential until the actual agenda is posted publicly," Cavazos said, adding that Trustees' requests to add or modify agenda items typically are addressed at routine draft agenda meetings.
Cavazos directly addressed local reports that have said Trustees Brooks, Irene Cepeda and Evelyn Morales sent a letter to Cavazos requesting the addition to the Nov. 18 meeting agenda.
"I was surprised to see that this was leaked to the media as a letter, because nowhere in any of the three trustees' requests was the word 'letter' used," Cavazos said.
She added that Trustee Irene Cepeda is within legal parameters to request the item, as she was on the prevailing side of the vote to terminate Jara. However, she questioned the propriety and legality of sharing the information publicly, before a finalized agenda was posted.
"We have up to a year to bring back an agenda item, and the person who brings it back has to be on the prevailing side. Trustee Cepeda did vote for the termination, so she's well within her rights to bring that back," Cavazos said. "What caught me off guard, was that this already has been added to the draft agenda. And we're coached constantly that you don't reveal any agenda items."
Trustee Brooks said in an email that an agenda item to reconsider Jara's termination on Nov. 18 was requested.
Trustees Cepeda and Morales did not immediately respond to FOX5's request for comment.
