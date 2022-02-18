LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lawyers for a 15-year-old Las Vegas High School student are looking for accountability weeks after she was brutally beaten in class.
The attack video has been circulating online. However, FOX5 has chosen not to show the video.
"I had to ask who are we as a society where our public schools have been lowered to the point where someone can come up and assault you viscously and nothings done?" said attorney Robert Langford.
Langford said the girl fell unconscious after receiving several blows to the head. Yet, the attacker keeps punching her classmate.
"You look at the video and it talks about not just the viciousness of the assailant, but the viciousness of the bystanders who did nothing," Langford said.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nevada is also now involved in the case.
"I was immediately concerned for the health and wellbeing of our client and effectively from that point on, felt an obligation for our organization to get involved in helping make sure she gets justice, but also making sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else," said ACLU of Nevada executive director Athar Haseebullah.
A lawsuit has not been filed yet, but he said one could potentially bring much-needed change.
"It’s not limited to CCSD, it’s happened across the country, but just because its happened across the country, doesn’t mean it’s acceptable here," he explained.
The Clark County School District Board of Trustees is also working to find change.
The board held a special meeting Friday morning to discuss what can be done to curb the wave of violence.
During the meeting, the board voted to continue the conversation at a meeting on March 10, where more parents, students and teachers will be able to speak during public comment.
Clark County Education Association president Marie Neisses said action needs to happen sooner than later.
"There’s a lot of conversation that occurred during the board meeting and a lot of discussion but I was really frustrated because at the end of the day, what our students and educators need are actions," she explained.
Neisses said she continues to hear complaints from teachers about brutality in schools.
"We aren’t trained on how to deal with it, we aren’t expected to put our hands on students, but how do we keep a student safe in a situation that occurred just recently with a video that went viral?"
Until there is action, she said that all classrooms will continue to be affected.
"When it rises to the level of violence, that is really negatively impacting all of the students in the classroom because learning stops. Educators have to deal with that in that moment," she said.
