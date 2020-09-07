LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Board of School Trustees are considering renaming Kit Carson Elementary School, named after a frontiersman from the nineteenth century.
The board is scheduled to discuss rescinding the school name on Thursday during a regular board meeting.
"Kit Carson was a frontiersman, guide and soldier who played a pivotal role in the settlement of the West during the 19th century," said a document supplementing the Thursday meeting agenda.
Carson is the namesake of Nevada's state capital, a river in Northern Nevada and the CCSD elementary school built in 1956, the document said. The document calls into question "cruel treatment and deaths" of hundreds of Navajo during forced removal of Native Americans from ancestral lands, which too place in the early 1860s.
Trustee Linda Young is listed as the contact person for the agenda item.
(1) comment
Loberal Communist Scum...whats the new name "Frederick Douglas" or "MLK" ? All they do id rewrite history and abuse children. These people are evil.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.