LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District board of trustees met Thursday and approved the reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year.
The board passed the reopening with a 7 to 0 vote.
Board members spent several hours discussing the a three option proposal.
The proposed plan centers around a hybrid learning model that would have students in class two days a week and virtual learning the remaining three days.
CCSD recommended adjusted start times for students, and suggested semester blocks for junior and high school kids. Students would only take four classes per semester.
The district's plan presented benefits and challenges.
Some of the benefits outlined by CCSD included health and safety for students and staff, face-to-face class time for core subject areas, smaller class sizes, flexibility and family and student choice.
Challenges with the reopening model include: child care, uncertainties surrounding the 2021 budget, transportation, lack of Chromebooks and internet access.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will submit the plan to Nevada Department of Education for final approval.
Board members have the option to modify the plan after it goes to the state.
Students are scheduled to start school on August 24 instead of August 10.
