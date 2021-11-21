LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School Trustee Linda Cavazos said she couldn't leave her house when a group of parents were in the private streets of her neighborhood Sunday evening for an apparent protest.
Around 5 p.m., the trustee said about 40 protesters and CCSD police were there, and that she could not come out of her house.
"They're here. At my house," Cavazos said in a text message to FOX5. "I am not allowed to come out of the house. CCSD police are here in unmarked vehicles."
At 5:15 p.m., Cavazos told FOX5 that the group had dispersed.
Cavazos said she and her neighbor called the police. She added that a couple of the group came "right up to the door."
CCSD police and Henderson Police did not immediately provide additional details about the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.