UPDATE (November 16) -- CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara on Monday said CCSD staff will continue to work from home through the end of the semester on December 18.
"We will continue monitoring the health data closely, in partnership with the Southern Nevada Health District, local partners in Clark County and the Governor's Office," he wrote on a brief statement.
Jara said the hybrid-learning transition plan will be brought again to the Board of Trustees in January.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District has instructed its staff to "tele-commute" starting tomorrow, Thursday.
Superintendent Jesus Jara sent a letter to CCSD employees on Wednesday, announcing the sudden move to working from home, "with only certain positions reporting to their work locations" starting Nov. 12 through Nov. 30.
"My expectation is for all principals and department heads to continue to provide high-quality customer service for our families through tele-commuting and full-time distance education," the letter said.
This is a message from CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara @SuptJaraCCSD to all District @ClarkCountySch employees https://t.co/waVoEzwiM9 (1/5) pic.twitter.com/iaC2II7DiZ— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) November 11, 2020
Jara added that the move was to support the state's COVID-19 mitigation, and Gov. Steve Sisolak's plea with Nevadans to stay home and follow health guidelines to the best of their ability.
The district says parents and students will not experience disruption to the current education model or food distribution sites. Rural schools that have in-person instruction "will continue to report to their work locations," according to the district.
(2) comments
Students and families will certainly experience a disruption. Almost all of the teachers in the district were suddenly told they would have to move their entire operation to their own homes on their day off. Are they even going to be able to go to campus to grab their teaching materials? Is the district going to cover their internet costs for this month? Do all of the teachers even have the minimum amount of materials to teach tomorrow?
Although I do agree with most of your comment qwerty, I must add that alot of teachers have worked from home throughout this pandemic online with there students, and the ones who did make there way into a classroom to be online with there students, have had today and a little notice before today (not enough) to gather what they need to work from home.
But saying that, your point on internet costs, home materials that can't be brought home and even the home space to actually be able to be online on a daily basis is definitely a valid point and one that the school district need to amend quickly in order for teachers to provide a good teaching environment
