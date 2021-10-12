LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District announced during National School Lunch Week that it will expand its free meal program districtwide through the 2024-25 school year.
According to a news release, the Community Eligibility Provision will be expanded to offer free meals to all CCSD students.
“Access to nutritious meals is vital to student success in the classroom,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said. “Providing free meals to all students district wide is another step toward ensuring equity so that students can focus on learning and not where their next meal will come from.”
The release states that as of June 30, 75% of CCSD students qualified for free or reduced-price meals, an increase of 6.33 percent when compared to pre-pandemic.
Up until this point, according to the district, more than 290 CCSD schools took part in CEP. This final phase of the process includes all CCSD schools in CEP that will allow all students the ability to enjoy free school meals.
CCSD says that during National School Lunch Week (Oct. 11-15) the district expects to provide more than a million breakfast, lunch and supper meals to students at no charge.
