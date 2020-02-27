LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District will soon provide free breakfast to all students in the school district.
"Beginning Monday, March 2, the Clark County School District is extending its free breakfast service to all students at all locations," according to a voice message to parents on Thursday.
The message instructed that parents could view the available menus for each school here: ccsd.nutrislice.com/menu
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
