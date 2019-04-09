LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From chicken nuggets to burritos and even to vegan options, Clark County School District held a tasting for a new student menu in schools.
CCSD picked about 200 middle and high school-level students to test dozens of new lunch options in hopes of getting feedback on April 9 at its annual "Menu Tasting Expo."
“There’s little to no variety, sometimes food isn’t really that filling,” Sunrise Mountain High School junior Melanie Linnette Correa Gallegos said.
Many students like Melanie said they were fed up with the lack of options.
“We have to offer the five components, a student can take three to five of them,” CCSD representative Lory Hayon said.
Each meal served by the school district must meet USDA’s requirements, which includes a dairy, fruit, vegetable, grain and protein.
“My friends, they like and I like the fruits and vegetables. They’re pretty good and we have to have it because they’re healthy,” sixth grader Preston Lucis said.
Hayon said each student is required to take at least half a cup of vegetables or fruit with their lunch meals. But for many high school students, they think the options aren’t very appetizing.
“There’s always fruit cups and stuff, but in all honesty who really eats those? I don’t know ... make them look a little better, more appetizing,” senior Eddy Garcia said.
With Tuesday's tasting, CCSD's representative said they hoped to make changes based on the feedback received from students.
