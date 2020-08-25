LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former student allegedly hacked into a virtual class at a Las Vegas middle school on Monday and made threats against the school, according to CCSD police.
According to CCSD Police Department Sgt. Bryan Zink, the individual, who is believed to be a former student, hacked into a virtual class at Johnston Middle School on Monday, the first day of classes for CCSD.
The individual allegedly threatened the school during the incident, Zink said. No additional information on the threats was provided.
It's unclear at this time how the student was able to get into the virtual class, according to Zink however, similar incidents happened at other schools.
"Somebody kept calling in and first they were playing explicit music and then they were just shouting profanities," said Sierra Whittemore.
Whittemore teaches seniors English at Mojave High School. She said someone interrupted her class at least four times on Tuesday.
All CCSD teachers were specifically told to use Google Meet for live classes, not Zoom, citing security reasons.
However, unlike Zoom, Google Meet doesn’t have a feature that puts people in a waiting room before they enter.
"I can kick them out and I can mute them but there’s a slight delay in that so they still got to be on the screen for about 30 seconds each time they entered the meeting," said Whittemore.
Rancho High School Principal said it happened at his school on Monday.
"We’re going to take a look at that and see if there’s some workarounds," said Dr. James Kuzma.
“The fact that the Google Meets are online it could truly be anybody which is the unnerving part," said Whittemore.
In some circumstances, students are sharing the email links but in Whittemore’s class, she said the hacker didn't enter through an email, they found a way to call into the class.
"That phone number you use to call in was never shared with anybody," said Whittemore.
"The more we’re online the more we’re opening ourselves to the opportunity for children to be cyber bullied or come across something that is not appropriate for their age," said Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber.
Wilkinson said the privacy changes need to come from Google’s settings.
"The best recommendation is to really talk to the students and tell them do not share this link and then also perhaps requiring the participants to use their real names when they log in," she said.
