LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District teachers are busy readying their classrooms for the first day of school on August 12.
Tamerah Wright is a brand new second grade teacher at Marc Kahre Elementary School. Wright's been busy planning her classroom all summer.
"It's more than just putting stuff into the classroom, Wright said. "We always set our classrooms up with our students in mind."
Marc Kahre Elementary was able to provide teachers with basic supplies this year including paper, scissors, pencils and bulletins.
But to make her second grade classroom more cozy and inviting, Wright and her family purchased additional supplies out of pocket.
"I went above and beyond," Wright said. "East library was having a 25-cent sale for books. So I got like 100 books for 25 dollars."
The theme for the 2019-20 school year was space. In order to connect with her classroom, Wright decorated using "Toy Story 4" as inspiration.
Wright's grandmother, Pauline Hall, was by her side this week to help with decorating and planning. Much of the inspiration also comes from Pinterest.
"It's not just me, it's everybody together," Hall said. "All of the family pulled together in pitching in, giving her a helping hand."
Wright's goal for her classroom was to make the learning experience for the new second graders the best it can be.
"Even down to how we organize the pencils we’ll be like, 'what the easiest way to get this and get back so they can stay engaged and stay focused?'" Wright said.
Many other CCSD teachers will begin classroom set-ups Wednesday, August 6, with the hopes of having rooms finished by Friday, August 9 for parent's night.
