LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District teachers say they will not be paid hundreds if not thousands of dollars worth of overtime this month due to a glitch in the new payroll system.
“It’s very frustrating. We basically worked for free for a month. We did our part, our due diligence part of the contract and the school district is not doing theirs,” said Chad Dobar, a physical education teacher at South Academic Center.
The following is a statement from the CCSD communications team:
“As we transition to the new HCM system, there have been some implementation challenges. We have reviewed concerns from our different employee groups related to paychecks, vacation and holiday time. We are moving diligently to resolve these issues and make sure our employees are paid accordingly. This is a number one priority for the HCM, payroll, and finance teams. Additional payments will be made as needed.”
“I know of other teachers that teach more hours than I do, their paychecks are short significantly more and that paycheck is going to put them in a big bind,” said Dobar.
Dobar said he knows of at least 20 teachers with the same problem, but district officials did not answer a list of specific questions including how many teachers were affected, how much overtime pay was withheld and when the teachers would be paid.
“What upsets me is the school district knew it wasn’t working quite properly but decided to roll it out anyway…I do know the school district could cut hard checks for everybody but chooses not to,” said Dobar.
He said paychecks are not the only thing that is being affected by the glitch.
"If you don't really follow the new system and go in a play with it, it's going to really mess with your pay and your dependents and possibly even your life insurance if you don't go change your beneficiaries," said Dobar.
Teachers are being told by district officials that overtime paychecks for hours worked in December will be paid next month.
