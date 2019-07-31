LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District welcomed new elementary school teachers Wednesday ahead of the 2019-2020 school year.
The teacher on-boarding event allowed new teachers to learn about resources available before starting classes.
Over 1,300 new teachers were hired for the next school year.
“I really just want to give back and make sure that the kids are excited about learning as much as i was when i was little," New 2nd grade teacher Tamerah Wright said.
Wright is a CCSD alum who said she found her love of teaching after college.
She said she's intimidated by the larger class sizes in CCSD, but her main focus will be on her second graders this upcoming year.
"I’m just really focused on giving back and making sure that I can be the best teacher I am,” Wright said.
Paul Reece is a new fifth grade teacher who moved all the way from Michigan. He said CCSD's resources and opportunities propelled him to make the big move.
“Las Vegas just had a lot of opportunities. They had pathways to certification, so i just figured it made a lot of sense to come out pack up and move to Las Vegas,” Roger Bryan Elementary teacher Reece said.
One of the many organizers of the on-boarding event was Clark High School senior Juan Carlos Romero.
“I just really want to do it to help others and make a difference in someone’s life,” Juan Carlos Romero, Senior, Clark High School.
Teacher Vacancies
Over 321,000 students are enrolled for next school year.
CCSD has over 600 teacher openings. At Wednesday's event several tables were set up to hire new teachers on the spot.
"As the new teacher kick off is happening today we have people in the back of me they're processing applications they're getting new hires IN. so the vacancies will continue to go down," CCSD director of recruitment Tya Mathis-Coleman said.
Three new schools along with two others that were rebuilt added to the need for additional teachers.
Mathis-Coleman says there's a high demand for science, math, and special education teachers. To apply, head to CCSD's website.
