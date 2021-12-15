LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New numbers show Clark County School District's teacher shortage could be worsening, and families say they are feeling the effects.
With days before winter break, education leaders are hoping teachers choose to stay in their jobs.
The number of vacancies has seemingly grown this semester, according to reports. While district communications said Wednesday that there are now "approximately 800" licensed teacher vacancies, the president of CCSD's largest teachers union said she was told there are more.
"I heard from a district person that the shortage of educators is up to 860," said Marie Neisess, Clark County Education Association president.
This would mean a roughly 30% increase in the size of that gap since the start of the school year; on July 26, the district had just 656 open teacher positions posted on their website.
Neisess said she is concerned that the coming weeks will be a vulnerable time for retaining the district's teachers.
"Some educators, for whatever reason, if they decide to leave, will leave at winter break. So I'm concerned with what that number will look like in January."
Educators said they have seen their colleagues choose to leave in higher numbers than usual.
"I'd be lying to you if I said it's not stressful," said Joseph Uy, principal of Woolley Elementary, of the staff shortages.
"We have two teachers not returning ... and I'm just like, that's just two in my building," said Kristan Nigro, a kindergarten teacher at Schorr Elementary School.
Meanwhile, families are feeling the effects.
One Escobedo Middle School mother said when it comes to her seventh grader's teachers, it has been a revolving door this semester.
"This semester alone, she's had three teachers just leave the school or the school district," said Shannen Dubose.
Now, while being supervised by one staff member, Dubose said her daughter is being graded by a teacher who is not physically present in the classroom, something she finds concerning, adding, "they have no personal relationship."
The teacher told her the remote grading process was a result of the teacher shortage at their school.
"It's flabberghasting to me that the school district has gotten to the point that a teacher that doesn't know my daughter, has never interacted with my daughter, is now grading my daughter," said Dubose.
Administrators of Escobedo Middle School declined to comment for this story.
Teachers said that it's more than just pay that's the problem, especially during COVID-19.
"It was the craziest start to the school year this year, just because trying to manage procedures, expectations," said Nigro.
The lack of substitute teachers has also resulted in many teachers covering each other's classes during their prep periods. Couple that with health concerns and catching up on pandemic-related learning loss, and it's been a tough year.
Neisess said the solution for the teacher shortage is not exactly clear, but is calling on district leaders and administrators to show teachers the respect they deserve.
"You need to respect your educators. You need to value their worth, ya know, their pay, their benefits, and looking at: how much more are you putting on their plates?" said Neisess.
The district's communications office declined to provide a statement Wednesday on what the district is doing to prevent a worsening problem.
