LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- School starts on August 12, but the Clark County School District has a few big items to check off its to-do list with one week left.
The district is currently in negotiations with five unions that represent CCSD employees as it works to finalize employee contracts.
Discussions include a 3% salary increase and changes to benefits and health care.
In an email to FOX5, a CCSD representative said the legislature allocated funds for the long awaited 3% employee raise, but that the increase is subject to collective bargaining.
Negotiations come as middle and high schools scramble to cut $98 per student to help close a $17 million deficit.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara initially proposed eliminating 170 dean positions to address the shortfall, but went back on his decision after receiving severe backlash from the public.
The district said its employees were sorting through each school’s individual budget and evaluating where administrators chose to make cuts. School leaders had to submit their proposed budget last Tuesday.
Raises were supposed to go in to effect July 1, so once contracts are finalized, employees will receive back pay, according to a CCSD representative.
