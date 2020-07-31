LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley teacher who grew up in the Clark County School District shared his thoughts about teaching kids through distance learning.
Cameron Noto is a Social Studies and History teacher at Thurman White Middle School and is preparing to enter his second year of teaching.
Mr. Noto explained how teachers at Thurman White had a bit of a learning curve when classes were switched to online last spring.
"Even for the people teaching for 15 10 years my team had to rework what they were doing for the years prior so going into distance learning is almost kind of the same feeling i had during my first year", said Noto.
With a new schedule for middle and high school students beginning this fall, teachers like Mr. Noto will have to condense curriculum while still meeting state mandates.
The History teacher had some advice for other rookie teachers starting this fall.
"For the new teachers i would definitely have advice to reach out to their teams every school is different nerves at an all time high so get them surrounded by a supporting community in their team just to have them ease the transition especially as a first year the goal is to ease them into a new transition", said Noto.
According to Noto, the administration at Thurman White is going above and beyond to make staff comfortable. When learning abruptly changed last spring, Noto said principal Katona instructed staff on how to prepare their Google classrooms.
Mr. Noto said his students are like his kids and hold a special place.
