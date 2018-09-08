LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- School safety continues to be a top issue for parents, teachers and school leaders in Clark County.
On Saturday just a small group met at a town hall-style meeting to talk about it. This comes after four CCSD students were arrested in separate incidents for bringing loaded guns to school in as many weeks.
“Every day, I send him off to school I think, ‘Is he going to get shot today?’” parent and volunteer with Moms Demand Action, Jenny Gentleman, said.
Four students brought loaded guns to Clark County schools since the school year started in mid-August.
“My fear is that it's become normalized, ‘Oh, another loaded gun at a school,’” Gentleman said. “It's not normal. It's not okay, it should not be happening.”
The first happened on August 13, the first day of school, at Green Valley High School.
The next happened on August 22 at Centennial High, then on August 28 at Sierra Vista High School. The most recent arrest happened at Mojave High School on September 5.
“I think every single day, 'dear God, please don't let the child sitting behind my son have a loaded gun in his backpack,'” Gentleman said.
Back in April, parent and teacher Jessica Jones helped organize a town hall to talk about school safety. On Saturday, she put together a second one, with a much smaller turn out.
“What people expect is that it will just die down,” Jones said. “We don't want it to die down. We just want to keep bringing this up because it's important. It matters. Look at what's going on in our community and it's only been one month of school.”
Parents and teachers said CCSD needs to work with state legislators to fund more safety measures.
Both gubernatorial candidates weighed in last month. Republican Adam Laxalt wants more officers in schools.
“That is our best play to make sure that one of these horrible people do not get a chance to have six minutes interrupted to do something terrible in a school,” he said.
Democrat Steve Sisolak said that shouldn’t come at the cost of teachers.
“If anybody thinks they're going to improve education by cutting things in education budget, it's simply not going to work,” he said.
The group Moms Demand Action is helping students be a part of the conversation, by forming their own clubs, Students Demand Action, on campus.
The first one has already been created at Palo Verde High School in Summerlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.