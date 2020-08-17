LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District teachers are halfway through 10 days of virtual training, but one valley kindergarten teacher said it’s not helping nearly as much as she expected.
“Don’t get me wrong, like I’m a confident teacher but this year has made me feel like I’m a first year teacher all over again because I don’t feel like I’m getting anything out of these training's,” said Kristan Nigro.
Nigro teachers kindergarten at Schorr Elementary School. She said on the first day of training instead of watching videos of educators leading lessons virtually, she watched several videos of how to wash hands correctly.
“I am submerging myself in it I’m not just, ‘I’m confused and I’m done.’ I’ve been following Facebook groups, I’ve been asking for outside help and I’m still confused.
Just like the school year, teacher training is also through the new online system Canvas. Nigro said it becomes a little more difficult teaching more than one subject.
“That means I’m going to have to have like a billion different pages [in Canvas] to put all my content in it,” she said.
FOX5 brought Nigro’s complaints to the district and asked if there will be any other training once the school year starts.
“Educators will be guided through a series of considerations for instructional organization and planning for student use. The purpose is for all educators to integrate new knowledge learned into a digital learning plan to meet the needs of their students.
Topics include navigation, pushing out assignments, communicating with parents/guardians, receiving work back, giving students feedback, making the most of the stream, grading, and creating groups.
Distance Education practices for both teachers and students are being discussed. Suggested tips for guiding students in their learning and actionable strategies for remote instruction.
Ensuring that educators feel supported and are comfortable teaching via Distance Education is important to the success of students. The district is providing training and the opportunity to ask questions to work through concerns that will assist in the comfort level of our educators that must operate in a new way due to COVID-19.”
Nigro said part of the problem is that no one is leading training, it’s only through Canvas. She said she’s also worried about technology issues on her student’s end.
“All of the email addresses and the passwords for our kindergarten group this year, they were not reset and so we can’t get on to any of the programs right now.”
FOX5 asked the district if there is a designated tech person for parents and students to email or call if they’re having issues, so it doesn’t force teachers to disrupt live online classes. A spokesperson referred the question to the tech support website. https://stutech.ccsd.net/
“I want to ensure that if this is the platform I’m supposed to have my kiddos on I want to know the ins and outs of it but I feel like the training we have received is just kind of all over the place,” said Nigro.
Nigro has 18 kids in her class this year. She said she still hasn’t been able to get in touch with four students so she’s not sure if they’re able to connect to internet at home.
“I highly encourage these parents to get with their school because they are giving out the technology, they just have to make that communication to let them know that they need it,” said Nigro.
School start on August 24th.
