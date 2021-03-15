LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District could soon be adjusting the maximum social distance students must keep from each other to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Jesus Jara said during a press call on Monday that the district stands ready to decrease from six to three-feet social distancing, but it is waiting on state and local allowable capacities to increase.
The interview came directly after Jara took part in a forum on student mental health and suicides called "Together We Triumph."
Watch the full forum here:
"We're opening up and moving into the three-feet social distancing. We will not be able to move forward with having more students in our schools until we increase the [statewide allowable] capacity, which will take into account at a later time once we get to 75%," Jara said. "The goal is that we will be there hopefully in August when the kids return to school."
Jara added that the reason the district is allowing only some, not all, elementary students to return to the classroom is because the district has to abide by state directives that say schools can have a 75% allowable capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.