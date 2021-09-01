LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees discussed a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees during a special meeting on Wednesday.
As in past regular board meetings, picket signs, protests and a long line for public comment formed outside the Clark County Government Center before the meeting's 5 p.m. start time on Sept. 1.
Before public comment began, Clark County School District Supt. Jesus Jara clarified that he has submitted a resolution to the board for approval of a plan for the vaccination of staff, not students.
"We are experiencing a substantial surge in COVID-19 infections in our entire community. COVID-19 knows no geographical limitations. The district has an obligation to protect the health of our children, our staff and the public that we serve, from this virus," Jara said. "While the district has used every available resource to prevent the spread of this virus, the best medically available mitigation strategy we currently have is the vaccine."
The president of the Clark County Education Association, the union that represents more than 18,000 educators, was one of the first to give public comment.
CCEA President Marie Neisess implied that the superintendent and board had not consulted the union before calling a meeting to discuss a vaccine mandate for employees.
She said the union was concerned that the CCSD's plan to roll out a vaccine mandate will not be done "effectively," citing issues in August with the district's rollout of a COVID-19 weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated teachers.
"We ask that you meet with us to discuss the possibility of a vaccine mandate," Neisess said. "Our concern is the district's ability to put a vaccine mandate in place effectively. Dr. Jara's COVID-19 testing mandate rollout was a disaster. Educators are demanding to know Dr. Jara's plan for the possible negative impact due to the number of educators and staff who have stated they will quit if the vaccine is mandated. The current educator and substitute shortage continues to put educators and students at risk with continuously larger class sizes. Classes that are without a teacher or substitute continue to be divided up among other classrooms. Unfortunately, keeping students safe with social distancing is becoming more difficult."
