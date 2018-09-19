LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Dozens of parents and students and teachers came out to Rancho High School for Java with Jara, an open meeting with CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.
"Who wants to send their kid to school with those type of things and thoughts in their minds while they're trying to go through their work day to supply for their family?" parent David Gomez asked.
Gomez said it's scary hearing about so many cases of students bringing guns to school.
"Where do we sit in security? How are we going to fix this? Where does the superintendent lie in security measures for our children?" he said.
Parents like Gomez came out to a meeting hosted by Superintendent Jara to ask questions and bring up issues they're worried about.
"The safety of our children, the safety of our staff; those are critical. I will not jeopordize that," Jara said.
Since the start of the school year several gun-related incidents have been reported at CCSD schools.
Jara called the problem a community issue that's being brought onto school campuses.
"It's something that needs to be addressed as an entire community to make sure that our children are safe," Jara said.
Jara said within the next week he's set to meet with a staff and community leaders to talk about the most effective ways to prevent gun violence and make schools safer.
"There's going to be a variety of things on the table to make sure I do everything in my power to maintain our childrens' safety."
Parents said they appreciate that the superintendent is taking time to hear them out and hoped it will lead to better changes down the road.
"Does the superintendent hear us? Is he really understanding us? Do I believe that he is? He's here now and he's listening to us it only actions and time will tell exactly where our voice lies," Gomez said.
Superintendent Jara said he plans to take some of these concerns and bring them to the school board of trustees. Another Java with Jara meeting was scheduled for Oct.
