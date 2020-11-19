LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is discussing making cuts to a targeted 1,480 jobs, if distance learning continues through 2020.
During a regular meeting of the School Board of Trustees, Superintendent Jesus Jara conveyed the job cuts as necessary if the district remains in distance learning through the end of the year. Jara on Monday announced that full-time distance learning will continue through the end of the year.
"CCSD anticipates that the potential continuation of full-time distance education through the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year may lead to a reduction of certain District positions directly related to the lack of a physical presence of students in school buildings," said a press release from the CCSD on Thursday.
In May, the district anticipated a budget shortfall of $37.8 million.
In September, the district reported a reduction of 13,000 students in the 2020-2021 school year. Each student is estimated to bring $6,600 to the district.
On behalf of Jara, CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie presented the proposed cuts and financial impact data to the board on Thursday. The proposed cuts and surpluses include the following:
- 700 custodians (CCSD projected savings $13.5 million)
- 100 support professionals, 650 employees ($ 12.5 million)
- 30 police officers ($1.5 million)
The board was not permitted to discuss or vote on the contents of the presentation during the meeting.
School officials tell FOX5, surpluses can lead to reassigned jobs in the district, only if there are positions open. If there are no jobs available, the workers must resort to unemployment.
Trustee Danielle Ford told FOX5 on Thursday that the proposal to cut the jobs is a "scare tactic" to push forward approval of a hybrid learning plan. Citing Clark County's surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the board decided to delay a vote on a hybrid learning plan at the the Nov. 12 board meeting.
"The board has been very clear that we want to find solutions to repurpose all staff during distance learning. I’m disappointed by the superintendent’s scare tactic to get staff to beg the trustees to vote on Jara's 2-day hybrid plan. Our employees are already under a ton of stress. I hope to see multiple options presented to transition students back into school buildings safely and ways that all of our employees can be utilized during that process."
— Danielle Ford
