LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is set to return for his first school board meeting since October when the Clark County School District Board of Trustees voted to end his contract early. The vote was later reversed.
On Thursday’s meeting agenda, he is the contact for item 5.01, which proposes transfers in the responsibilities of schools to the district and vice versa. Parts of the agenda item are controversial.
“It boils back to the fundamental issue, do you trust your principals enough to make decisions?” Lindsey Dalley with the Moapa Community Educational Advisory Board said.
Dalley said with a district as large as CCSD, rural schools have different needs.
“All of our principals in Moapa Valley, over to Logandale and Virgin Valley have been meeting with the district for months,” Dalley said.
Those rural schools asked for the ability to choose their own groundskeepers so district crews would not have to drive out from Las Vegas and that idea is now part of Jara’s agenda item.
“When it showed up on the agenda, there is all this other stuff that is added to it and so the principals now are feeling like they are getting taken for a ride,” Dalley said.
Jara’s agenda item has four different sections all having to do with transferring responsibilities held by the schools back to the district.
“As much as we would like that agenda item, it is the first part of #3 because it would really benefit us and as much as we have worked for this for over 4 years, we cannot in good conscious say ‘give us the choice but let’s take everyone else’s choice away.’ That is just not honest and forthright,” Dalley said.
Dalley said he was surprised by Jara's item posted on the CCSD School Board agenda for the Dec. 9 meeting even before Jara announced he would stay with the district.
The last part of the agenda item says, “Discussion and possible action on... the transfer of responsibility for all remaining responsibilities currently transferred to schools under a service level agreement from schools back to central office, is recommended."
Dalley said that may not be legal.
Assembly Bill 469, passed by the state in 2017, mandates schools in Clark County have the authority to carry out certain responsibilities, not the central administrative staff.
“The state legislature knew this. That is why they passed AB469 twice... You have to trust your principals … that is essential to a well-functioning district and they don’t,” Dalley said.
Board members are not allowed to publicly comment on agenda items ahead of a possible vote.
Expect to hear Jara’s argument for these changes Thursday night.
