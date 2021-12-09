LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara returned Thursday night for his first school board meeting since the CCSD Board of Trustees voted him out back in October and later reversing their vote.
He started things off with a big victory, getting a controversial agenda item passed.
Jara said nothing about the turmoil of the last few months and jumped instead right into his controversial agenda item, an item many members of the public showed up just to speak out against.
“I can tell you that passing this will be the ultimate sign of disrespect not just towards to legislature, not toward to businesses and community partners that you have made and have supported you, but to the parents and staff members who have spent time and energy making these decisions month after month,” said Brain Walker, a CCSD parent and member of a school organization team.
“There is almost too much power at the top … It really doesn’t make sense to give more power to central office when we are not able to handle to power that we have now,” said Kamilah Bywaters with the Las Vegas Alliance of Black School Educators.
Jessica Jones, a kindergarten teacher and member of a school organization yeam added, “The board is being asked to willfully violate parts of the law and it would be really nice if you didn’t do that.”
Jara’s agenda item passed with a 6-1 vote.
His agenda item was four parts, all having to do with transferring power from individual schools to the district or vice versa.
For instance, who hires the groundskeepers, the school or the district?
“The district’s position is that it is not in the best interest of students or principals to opt out of most of these services. The right path is to remove these service level agreements,” said Kellie Ballard, chief strategy officer for CCSD.
Many questioned if the agenda item was even legal.
“This is not going to get us in full compliance with N.R.S. 388 because I know that there is some information that has been shared publicly but this is a step forward for us to comply,” Jara said.
The state passed a law requiring CCSD to give the majority of control to schools and school principals.
“I hope that we can proceed with caution and that if we do not, that the state board and legislature will kind of come in and figuratively slap us because I want to be in compliance,” said Trustee Katie Williams before the vote.
Jara's agenda item will now be used to figure out how much money will be given to each school. Budgets for the 2022-2023 school year are set to be out by Jan. 15.
12.09.21 Ref. 5.02(A) by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
