LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sooner or later the Clark County School District hopes to reopen its elementary schools with scaled-back, hybrid classes for pre-K to third grade.
School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara would like to see that happen in late February or early March. But he says the current COVID-19 surge could delay those plans.
“Education is going to be a whole lot different,” said Jara.
The school board approved the hybrid reopening plan Thursday night, but did not put a timeline on the proposal.
Dr. Jara said we are in the middle of not only a health crisis, but also mental health and academic crises.
CCSD students have not been in a classroom setting since last March.
Principals are expected to draft proposals for their schools on the protocols they will use when, if, classes resume.
“I trust and have full confidence in our principals to do what’s best for their schools and their communities,” Jara said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.