LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is working on getting students connected with internet and distance learning devices less than two weeks before virtual classes are scheduled to begin.
The CCSD is scheduled begin the 2020-21 school year on August 24 with full distance learning, and several details have yet to be worked out. Superintendent Jesus Jara and Trustee Deanna Wright answered questions from parents, teachers and the community on a town hall teleconference on Tuesday evening.
To one question about a lag in enrollment, especially for parents who might be hard to reach for technology or language purposes, Wright acknowledged an issue with the district communicating with parents and verifying enrollment.
"We too recognize that there is a communication breakdown somewhere in the community," Wright said. "We know that we are missing approximately -- I don't want to say numbers but -- a lot of kids."
The district closed schools and shifted to distance learning in March, somewhat abruptly to prevent the spread of coronavirus. By the end of April, the district reported that it was still working on tracking down more than 100,000 students who never checked in for virtual class.
Contrary to Wright's notion that the district was lacking enrollment of students, Jara said that enrollment numbers for the 2020-21 school year were "not too far off" compared to enrollment in the previous year.
Wright referred callers to a statewide family support call center, which she said will roll out English and Spanish messaging about registering school-aged individuals.
The trustee said that the call center is currently set up to help families with internet connectivity and acquiring distance learning devices. The district has set a goal to have a 1 to 1 ratio of students to distance learning devices. Wright also encouraged families to take CCSD's survey about internet connectivity, to give the district a better idea of what the need is.
One parent raised a question about how the district planned to assist students with subjects they struggle with. Representatives said that a learning line would be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To a question about how elective subjects such as band and robotics will be taught in the fall, Jara and Wright said it was something that teachers were still working out.
"It's going to be a challenge, obviously. It's not going to be face-to-face," Jara said. "It's something our creative teachers and innovative teachers will be able to do virtually, and I'm thinking independent work."
For Nevada families who need help with internet connectivity and devices for distance learning, the statewide call center number provided is 1-888-616-2476.
The learning line number for additional help with school work in English and Spanish, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. is 702-799-6644.
