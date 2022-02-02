LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — With plenty of open teaching positions for teachers and substitute teachers within the Clark County School District, one sub is on the verge of quitting, citing a lack of incentives.
Carla Wilson has worked as a sub both full-time and part-time under CSSD for two years. She inquired about her earnings regarding unemployment she received. The district official thanked Wilson for taking on more substitute positions in February, but went on to write:
“Thank you for your service! However, as we currently have 1,273 available substitute teaching positions available today, we would like to see if we can help you teach in the classroom more often.”
Wilson said she felt there was pressure and she needed to put a person behind the correspondence.
“I feel like I’ve given as much as I can give to CCSD and to the state of Nevada, and I just felt some kind of way about her expectation,” Wilson said.
Wilson posted her reply to the Facebook group "CCSD Teachers For Higher Wages and Better Benefits"
“There is a significant amount of pressure on guest teachers right now. We all know what is happening in the district with teacher vacancies, resignations and absences. I appreciate what teachers have to do every single day because we as subs reflect that when we accept an assignment,” Wilson wrote.
The letter went onto explain how her nephew Cameron came under her care as an undergraduate at CCSD. At one point, they lived in the dorms and Cameron would accompany Wilson to class.
Wilson's letter stated, “Many subs have advanced degrees, yet CCSD is willing to put high school students in sub positions to cover teacher vacancies. It's embarrassing and an affront to many subs who went into extreme debt to earn a degree, including myself. I am one of many.”
Wilson said she will complete her last assignment with the district in two weeks and will decide if she will officially send a notice to leave.
Her letter ended with, “When I applied for UI last year I received a very small benefit. I average about $36 to offset days not worked. I report all of my earnings. So it is surprising that CCSD would "encourage" a single mother of a 10 year old boy to work more, commit more, give more and receive barely anything in return except the pleasure of teaching these wonderful kids. I'm out. I'm done.”
CCSD does have a substitute incentive program for subs who work a full instructional week. Within certain days in January and February, they can receive an additional $125. On certain Mondays and Fridays, they can receive an additional $25.
CCSD did not respond to a request about the program prior to publication.
