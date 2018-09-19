+1 
Fifty-five students from Clark County School District were named National Merit Scholarship finalists, and will compete for scholarships worth more than $31 million.

The group represents less than one percent of students who qualify to continue in the competition, according to a press release. 

The students were the highest-scoring of more than 1.6 million juniors across 22,000 high schools in the nation. 

Semifinalists from Clark High School (CCSD)

"This is a tremendous honor for our students and their schools," said CCSD Superintendent Jesus F. Jara in the press release. "Congratulations to our students, their families and the educators who support them. I wish you much success as you continue on in the competition to earn scholarships."

These are the students who will advance: 

Advanced Technologies Academy

• Ian S. Mayo

• Gabriel Adrian D. Musngi

• Derek C. Yu

Arbor View High School

• Andrew J. Hunter

• Evan M. Shelton

Centennial High School

• Lainey R. Waldman

College of Southern Nevada

• Jill M. St. Clair

Coronado High School

• Euijin Kang

• Madison L. Kleinrock-Andrews

• Noel T. Tran

• Hannah S. Young

Desert Oasis High School

• Traylen R. Ruch

East Career and Technical Academy

• Vladimir A. Reyes Acevedo

Ed. W. Clark High School

• Pablo A. Alarcon

• Devika Bararia

• Evan Crosby

• Brennan P. Ferrington

• Jennifer J. Glezen

• Ashish Kalakuntla

• Shreya S. Kamojjala

• James B. Kwok

• Dexter Lai

• Olivia S. Lee

• Julius Z. Lenon

• Jessica Li

• Jeffery W. Luo

• Monica Montoya

• Vidhushan Ramakrishnan

• Ryan C. Russell

• Kayla Richelle E. Sangalang

• Ethan A. Seto

• Simran J. Shah

• Aaron Z. Sun

• Vincent B. Tang

• Caitlyn M. Tran

• Katie Y. Wang

• Brandon N. Waters

• Eric J. Yuan

Foothill High School

• Spencer Dunn

• Mateo Monterde

Green Valley High School

• Sruthi Srinivas

• Anthony J. Winchell

Liberty High School

• Celin S. Rawther

Moapa Valley High School

• Grady Call

Northwest Career and Technical Academy

• Ananya S. Dewan

Palo Verde High School

• Richard B. Huang

• Tianrui R. Li

• Charlotte I. Wickert

Rancho High School

• Benjamin B. Ballin

• Ethan S. Krammer

Sierra Vista High School

• Jordan W. Wilke

Spring Valley High School

• Amber Chou

Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy

• Kathryn E. Fontano

West Career and Technical Academy

• Tyler D. Kim

• Ashley D. Nies

