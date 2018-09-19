Fifty-five students from Clark County School District were named National Merit Scholarship finalists, and will compete for scholarships worth more than $31 million.
The group represents less than one percent of students who qualify to continue in the competition, according to a press release.
The students were the highest-scoring of more than 1.6 million juniors across 22,000 high schools in the nation.
"This is a tremendous honor for our students and their schools," said CCSD Superintendent Jesus F. Jara in the press release. "Congratulations to our students, their families and the educators who support them. I wish you much success as you continue on in the competition to earn scholarships."
These are the students who will advance:
Advanced Technologies Academy
• Ian S. Mayo
• Gabriel Adrian D. Musngi
• Derek C. Yu
Arbor View High School
• Andrew J. Hunter
• Evan M. Shelton
Centennial High School
• Lainey R. Waldman
College of Southern Nevada
• Jill M. St. Clair
Coronado High School
• Euijin Kang
• Madison L. Kleinrock-Andrews
• Noel T. Tran
• Hannah S. Young
Desert Oasis High School
• Traylen R. Ruch
East Career and Technical Academy
• Vladimir A. Reyes Acevedo
Ed. W. Clark High School
• Pablo A. Alarcon
• Devika Bararia
• Evan Crosby
• Brennan P. Ferrington
• Jennifer J. Glezen
• Ashish Kalakuntla
• Shreya S. Kamojjala
• James B. Kwok
• Dexter Lai
• Olivia S. Lee
• Julius Z. Lenon
• Jessica Li
• Jeffery W. Luo
• Monica Montoya
• Vidhushan Ramakrishnan
• Ryan C. Russell
• Kayla Richelle E. Sangalang
• Ethan A. Seto
• Simran J. Shah
• Aaron Z. Sun
• Vincent B. Tang
• Caitlyn M. Tran
• Katie Y. Wang
• Brandon N. Waters
• Eric J. Yuan
Foothill High School
• Spencer Dunn
• Mateo Monterde
Green Valley High School
• Sruthi Srinivas
• Anthony J. Winchell
Liberty High School
• Celin S. Rawther
Moapa Valley High School
• Grady Call
Northwest Career and Technical Academy
• Ananya S. Dewan
Palo Verde High School
• Richard B. Huang
• Tianrui R. Li
• Charlotte I. Wickert
Rancho High School
• Benjamin B. Ballin
• Ethan S. Krammer
Sierra Vista High School
• Jordan W. Wilke
Spring Valley High School
• Amber Chou
Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy
• Kathryn E. Fontano
West Career and Technical Academy
• Tyler D. Kim
• Ashley D. Nies
