LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- So far in the 2019-20 school year, 36 students have been hit by vehicles going to or from school, according to Las Vegas police.
On Thursday, in partnership with the Clark County School District, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department urged drivers and students to start paying more attention on the roadways in a press conference at Berkeley L. Bunker Elementary School.
"That's almost one (student hit) a week and we've only gone 22 weeks in the school year," Lt. Greg Munson said. "My next door neighbor was hit on his bicycle and he was hit in a crosswalk."
Bunker Assistant Principal Denise Georgi underscored the importance of prioritizing child safety first.
"We're fortunate that you share your students with us everyday; that's a great gift," Georgi said. "We beg you, on behalf of the schools and behalf of the staff, please help us with this effort by keeping yourself mindful."
Lt. Munson also expressed the need for students to be aware of their surroundings.
"It's important we get the message out to our children that we're not with our iPhone," Munson said. "We need to be paying attention because cars as well are not always paying attention."
STUDENT SAFETY TIPS
- Make eye contact with drivers
- Use crosswalks
- Pay attention to street lights
DRIVER SAFETY TIPS
- Slow down! Stick to the 15 mph speed limit (or slower) when children are present
- Pay attention to street lights
- Make eye contact with pedestrians
- Don't speed off once students are dropped off
- Start preparing for the school day the night before (to avoid rushing)
