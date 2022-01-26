LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Students within the Clark County School District can now earn school credit while working at MGM Resorts properties, as part of a new partnership between the two organizations.
According to a news release, the new work credit program creates "an important link between the school district and Nevada’s largest employer and addresses the labor shortage across the valley."
As part of the program, MGM Resorts says that CCSD students will earn 1/2 elective credit for each documented 270 hours of work. The company says elective credits can be earned for work during any of the fall, spring or summer semesters.
In addition, the company notes that after six months of employment, all MGM Resorts employees, including those enrolled in the CCSD work credit program, are eligible to apple for the MGM College Opportunity Program. This program, according to MGM Resorts, offers online education through all NSHE schools, free of charge for all credit hours.
"This program is a great way for students to get their foot in the door and start a career with MGM Resorts,” said Wanda Gispert-Smith, Vice President of Talent & Workforce Development for MGM Resorts International. “As long as the students stay employed with the company, they are eligible to receive free college tuition or tuition reimbursement. It is our hope that these students stay and grow with us."
The MGM Resorts Work Credit Program prioritizes seasonal pool positions, including lifeguards and pool attendants, according to the company.
