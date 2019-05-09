LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Clark County School District students were arrested Wednesday after bringing a replica-Glock BB gun onto Shadow Ridge High School property.
According to CCSD Sgt. Brian Zink, one student attended Desert Rose High School. The second student’s school was unidentified.
School police said both students were playing with the replica firearm and posting pictures on social media. After authorities confronted the students, they took off on foot. After a short foot pursuit, both students were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. School police said school was in session at the time of the incident.
One parent of a Shadow Ridge student said they had not been notified by the school or Parent Link as of 3 p.m. Thursday. CCSD sent a Parent Link message later that day, which stated:
This is Missy Shipp, assistant principal at Shadow Ridge High School. As part of the administrative team, it's our top priority to ensure your child is safe at school, and to keep you informed of important issues happening within and around our school community. Yesterday, CCSD Police Department recovered a BB gun from a non-Shadow Ridge High School student who was off campus after dismissal. The individual was arrested. Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat, including possible weapons, through SafeVoice, a school administrator, or to law enforcement.
Thank you for your continued support. It is with your help by sharing information about possible disruptions and talking with your child that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus.
If we have additional information we can provide, I will share it as soon as possible. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-6699.
Thank you.
Missy Shipp
Assistant Principal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.