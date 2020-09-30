LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District warned on Wednesday that individuals are getting phishing calls appearing to be from the district.
In a notice to parents, CCSD said the calls appear to be made by a third-party spoofing caller ID and using robocalls to phish and demand money.
CCSD said they would not demand payment by phone.
The district said they are investigating the calls and asks anyone who gets one to ignore it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.