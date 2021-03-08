LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District will return all students in prekindergarten to fifth grade to five day a week instruction beginning April 6, but several students will be stuck at home due to capacity restrictions.
In a letter sent home parents on Monday, the district said all elementary schools must adhere to state directives and safety protocols. The letter went on to say that schools will have to observe a 75% capacity limit due to fire code regulations.
With the fire code restriction holding at 75%, many students will have to continue their distance learning until space is available for face-to-face instruction. Space will be determined based on the number of classrooms, size of classrooms and student in hybrid face-to-face learning, the district said.
Students in pre-K through third grade currently enrolled in Cohort A or B who are attending school for face-to-face instruction two days a week have priority to attend face-to-face instruction five days a week.
In addition, students in fourth and fifth grade who indicated participation in the hybrid instructional model on the hybrid questionnaire in November 2020 also have priority to attend face-to-face instruction five days a week.
Families who are not participating in hybrid instruction can request a return to school on April 6 by contacting their students school directly. Student eligibility will be based on individual school's capacity.
Parents or guardians with students in grades fourth or fifth who currently distance learn full-time and filled out the November 2020 questioner can also request a return on April 6.
All CCSD elementary schools will continue to provide full-time distance learning through the end of the school year.
