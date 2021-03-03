LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Last summer, the incoming seniors at Centennial High School fully expected to return to campus to start their senior year.
Slowly they realized that wasn’t going to happen, but now in March they’re holding out hope they’ll have an in-person graduation.
“I feel like it is my place to step up and try to get something done,” said Centennial High School student body president Caden McKnight.
The idea of possibly not graduating surrounded by all their friends is a tough pill to swallow for McKnight and his fellow seniors Emmie Pooni and Colton Tenney. They still don’t have any idea what the graduation will look like, but they do know it wont be anything like they imagined a few years ago.
"Ever since seeing my brother do it, all I wanted was to walk at Thomas & Mack, and it's pretty obvious we're not going to get that this year," Pooni said.
McKnight said he’s met with the school several times to come up with a compromise for graduation. The students are proposing using the football field for a ceremony at Centennial. However, with the current 100 person capacity limit and summer heat that’s still uncertain.
"The showmanship and the symbolism is kind of the whole point of graduation,” Tenney said. “I mean I don't have a desire to do a drive through graduation."
The seniors said they've spent the last year trying to come up with creative ways to still experience their senior year, but this far into the pandemic they’re tired of it.
"I think at this point we're all kind of burned out,” McKnight said. “I don't think we want to do anymore virtual activities.”
Some have coined this the “Forgotten Class of 2021”. These seniors agree with that sentiment.
"As seniors we've had to grow up so quickly this last year, but despite that we haven't really been supported or heard," Pooni said.
The seniors will return to campus later this month for hybrid learning. Tenney said he’s excited to have a real last day.
"It’s not really a sendoff, because it’s just a few days a month, but I'm excited for it."
The graduating class at Centennial will be about 600 students. Right now there are no set plans for graduation, but Superintendent Jesus Jara said at a school board meeting the district is committed to still hold socially distanced in-person senior events.
