LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District said on Monday that the state's school funding formula has prevented the district from gaining equity with other districts in Nevada, and generally has presented challenges for students, employees and families.
The district expressed its disapproval with the funding formula, which was passed in Senate Bill 543 (SB 543) in 2019, in an emailed statement:
"CCSD is funded based on a 50-year-old model that does not serve the needs of our students.
We are sympathetic to other districts in this state and understand the need to continue providing those districts with their previous funding levels so that they are held harmless for a number of years, but providing those districts with inflationary increases will only continue the current cycle and keep CCSD from ever seeing true equity.
We ask that the hold harmless section of SB 543 remain as written and allow for the protection of current funding for all districts and allow for the students that need the funding to benefit in the future, thus providing CCSD students with a true chance at equity.
Our students, employees and community have struggled for far too long under a funding formula that does not serve our needs today."
