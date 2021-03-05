LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials with the Clark County School District held a news conference Friday to provide an update after the first week of hybrid learning.
In the news conference, Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell shared that eight CCSD staff members tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Of those individuals, some were working remotely and some were on campus as part of the hybrid model.
Larsen-Mitchell did not disclose a breakdown as to how many were on campus versus at home. However, she did say that in an abundance of caution, some staff members and students were quarantined as a result of the positive cases.
Shortly after the news conference, the district provided the following breakdown of which schools the infected staff members worked at. However, they did not specify the schools where the staff member had been on campus rather than at home.
- Cyril Wengert ES
- Eva G. Simmons ES
- David M. Cox ES
- Fay Galloway ES
- Joseph E. Thiriot ES
- Dean Petersen ES
- Don and Dee Snyder ES
- Earl N. Jenkins ES
